June 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. oil and natural gas producer Devon Energy Corp said it would sell assets in Texas for nearly $1 billion and that it was making progress on the sale of other assets as part of its plan to improve its finances through divestitures.

** German state-controlled lender NordLB aims to take full control of its Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit after regulators asked the Bremen-based lender to shore up its capital against bad shipping loans, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Banco Popolare’s 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash call got off to a solid start on Monday with a rise in the price of the “rights” to subscribe to the offer needed for its planned merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano.

** The Psagot Investment House, Israel’s largest brokerage, will buy 20 percent of peer-to-peer lending platform BLender’s Israeli activity, the companies said.

** Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd is buying nearly 70 percent of Italian soccer club Inter Milan for 270 million euros ($307 million) in the highest profile takeover of a European team by a Chinese firm.

** Emerging markets focused private equity firm Abraaj Group said on Monday it had acquired a minority stake in Fibabanka to get a foothold in the Turkish banking sector and it may do two or three more deals in Turkey this year.

** Ser Educacional SA sees no room at this point to improve a merger proposal with larger rival Estácio Participações SA, executives said on Monday.

** BlackRock Inc has agreed to sell a 43-story office building in Singapore to Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund, for S$3.4 billion ($2.45 billion), in what the U.S. firm said was the largest-ever single-tower real estate deal in the Asia-Pacific region.

** Constellis Holdings LLC, the owner of the U.S. military security services business formerly known as Blackwater, is exploring a sale it hopes will value the company at as much as $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Egypt’s EFG Hermes has received approval from Lebanon’s central bank to sell a 40 percent stake in Credit Libanais, the company said.

** German industrial robot maker Kuka would assess a possible European takeover bid but it is wrong to assume such an offer would take priority over the bid by China’s Midea Group Co Ltd‘s, Chief Executive Till Reuter told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

** Real estate-focused private equity firm KingSett Capital is set to acquire 50 percent of Scotia Plaza, Canada’s second tallest office building, from Dream Office REIT and H&R REIT, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** Shanghai Yiqian Trading Company is set to buy 82.5 percent stake in Germany’s Hahn airport from federal state owners for a low double-digit million euro amount to secure a base for food exports as well as passengers heading to and from Asia, a deal highlighting China’s increasing appetite for overseas infrastructure assets.

** Goldman Sachs has agreed to fully underwrite an offer from Zegona should the British investment firm reach a deal to buy Spanish budget mobile operator Yoigo, a person familiar with the deal said.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is preparing to sell regional power generator Quadra, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters, although a spokesman for the group that controls the firm denied a sale was taking place.

** The Brazilian unit of French utility company Engie SA is looking to sell its natural gas blocks in Brazil’s Bahia and Maranhao states as part of a global strategy to focus on renewable energy resources, the division’s chief executive said on Monday.

** German healthcare supplier Fresenius and British engineering company Smiths Group have emerged as the final bidders for Pfizer’s infusion pumps business in a possible deal worth close to $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** The Four Seasons Toronto, a luxury hotel in the city’s downtown, is up for sale and could fetch as much as C$250 million ($193 million), in what would be one of the most-expensive deals ever for a hotel in Canada, two sources familiar with the process said. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)