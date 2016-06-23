(Adds Aetna, Elior, Bank Leumi, Veneto Banca, Solvay; Updates Maersk)

June 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk could split up into separate companies, its chairman said on Thursday.

** California's insurance commissioner on Thursday urged national antitrust regulators to block health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of Humana Inc .

** German mechanical engineering group Voith is selling its 25.1 percent stake in robotics maker Kuka to China's Midea, two people close to the matter said.

** Indian companies are evaluating buying stakes in Russian state oil firm Rosneft, India's oil minister said as Moscow seeks funds to address its state deficit.

** Chinese online travel agency Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd said a unit of private equity fund Ocean Imagination LP offered to take the company private.

** EU antitrust authorities will decide by July 28 whether to allow the $130 billion merger of U.S. chemical company Dow Chemical Co and its rival DuPont, one of several large agribusiness deals.

** Belarus is considering cooperating with Russian potash producer Uralkali, it said, the first sign the two sides might work together again since Uralkali broke off a potash alliance in 2013, triggering a fall in global prices.

** Telstra said it would acquire wireless technology company CBO Telecommunications Pty Ltd for an undisclosed sum, using it to form the basis of its new mining technology arm.

** The Royal Bank of Scotland has received bids for its Greek ship finance business, banking and financial sources familiar with the matter said, following a leap in bad shipping debts at the lender over the past few months.

** Belgian chemicals group Solvay is pressing ahead with the sale of two non-core units as part of its efforts to streamline operations and refocus on specialty materials, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Europe's third-largest catering group Elior expects to make at least one acquisition in the United States and one in Britain before the end of the year, its chairman and chief executive said.

** Italy's Veneto Banca said on Thursday shareholders had taken up only 2.22 percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering, paving the way for the regional bank to be taken over by rescue fund Atlante.

** Israel's Bank Leumi sold a 7.08 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 159 million shekels ($41.6 million) to Ansonia Holdings Singapore, reducing its stake in the holding company to 6.95 percent.

** Kuwait's Agility said it was in preliminary talks about potentially investing into construction firm Kharafi National.

** Telecom Egypt will not be required to sell its stake in Vodafone Egypt following the introduction of fourth-generation mobile phone services, two telecommunications sector sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)