(Adds ValueAct Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, AccorHotels, China Vanke Co Ltd)

July 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:

** A group that includes shareholders of Essar Global said it signed a letter of intent with a local unit of the United Steelworkers Union to negotiate a deal to buy Essar Steel Algoma Inc for about $900 million.

** AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group, announced a plan to turn its HotelInvest property business into a subsidiary prior to opening a majority of the unit's capital to institutional investors.

** Mexican financing company AlphaCredit has clinched a deal to acquire 95.6 percent of local consumer lender Grupo Finmart from EZCORP Inc and minority shareholders, the companies announced.

** China Vanke Co Ltd and its partners are in talks with Blackstone Group LP and third parties to buy property firms for 12.9 billion yuan ($1.9 billion), the Chinese developer said.

** A $1.24 billion takeover bid for online browser and advertising company Opera Software by a Chinese consortium was thrown into doubt on Tuesday when the Norwegian company said the deal had yet to receive regulatory approval ahead of a July 15 deadline.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Tuesday it would buy London-based Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group to create the world's largest movie theater operator, marking the first big deal by a U.S. company to buy a British firm since the Brexit vote.

** Xerox Corp, which is on track to split into two companies by the end of the year, has been in talks to acquire financial printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Qatar Airways has agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines, in a $613 million deal that requires the consent of existing shareholders at the Chile-based carrier, the companies said on Tuesday.

** French state-controlled utility EDF said it bought an 80 percent stake in UPC Asia Wind Management (AWM) to enter China's wind energy market, and it aimed to reach 2 GW of installed capacity there within 5 years.

** Italy's Massimo Zanetti, which owns various coffee brands including Segafredo, will buy Portuguese Nutricafes from two private equity firms in a deal that values the group at 74.5 million euros ($83 million), it said on Tuesday.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is currently engaged in talks to acquire the Brazilian unit of Portugal's Banif Banco de Investimento, according to a filing on Monday.

** A German court on Tuesday has nullified a government decision to allow the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery store chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann, the court said in a statement.

** Israel's government has blocked a network sharing deal between two telecom groups that on Tuesday had sparked a 900 million shekel ($232 million) lawsuit from the country's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom.

** Japan's Tanaka Holdings said it would buy Metalor Technologies International SA, a privately held Swiss precious metals refiner, to boost its business as local growth stagnates due to a falling population. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)