July 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Brazilian investment firm Tarpon Investimentos SA has sold apparel company Morena Rosa SA back to its founder four years after acquiring it, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc has started negotiations with creditors to restructure its debt, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of distress in the specialty pharmaceutical sector.

** U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan is expected to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its planned takeover of Swedish rival Meda AB after agreeing to shed some assets, two people familiar with the matter said.

** The sale procedure for Nice airport, France's biggest regional airport, has been delayed for eight days following an attack on the French Riviera resort that killed 84 people, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.

** Canada's Enbridge Inc and Australia's Macquarie are vying for a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) offshore wind park project Hohe See, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners is planning to buy Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf Co in a deal that could value the company as much as 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion), three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings is exploring a potential sweetened bid for Carmike Cinemas Inc that would top its previous $1.1 billion offer for the smaller movie theater chain, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** The Singapore government said it will buy almost S$1 billion worth of metro train assets from SMRT Corp so that the country's main rail operator can focus on providing reliable and well-maintained services for commuters.

** Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will take a majority stake in a new venture with leading music-streaming company China Music Corp that combines their digital music businesses.

** China's Midea Group Co Ltd said acceptances received in its 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer for Germany's Kuka as of 1600 GMT on Thursday would lift its holding in the robotics firm to 76.38 percent.

** Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier lender has bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao SA from UniCredit .

** South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it is in talks to acquire a stake in Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd to boost its chip business for electric cars.

** China's State Council approved a merger of textile and grains trading group Chinatex Corp with the country's largest grain processor and trader COFCO Group, the state assets supervisor said on Friday.

** U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors LP has amassed a 13.2 percent stake in British discount chain Poundland Group Plc, according to a UK regulatory filing on Thursday. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)