July 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Oracle Corp said it agreed to buy NetSuite Inc in a deal valued at about $9.3 billion to expand into the fast-growing cloud market.

** AstraZeneca's chief executive believes a rival could spot the growing value of its drug pipeline but declined to say on Thursday if the group was likely to be a takeover target once more, two years after seeing off a bid from Pfizer .

** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is girding for an in-depth investigation by EU competition authorities of its planned $27 billion merger with London Stock Exchange Group, it said on Thursday.

** Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said on Thursday it has bought a 5.1 percent stake in crane manufacturer Terex Corp, marking its second big investment in a week.

** Italian bank Banca IFIS SpA said it had agreed to buy GE Capital's financial unit GE Capital Interbanca in a 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) deal.

** Italian utility Enel agreed on Thursday to buy fibre-optic firm Metroweb in a move that will create new revenue flows and challenge the plans of phone incumbent Telecom Italia to roll out a fast broadband network in Italy.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy an 86 percent stake in Gland Pharma - backed by KKR & Co LP - for up to $1.3 billion, the largest acquisition of an Indian company from abroad this year.

** Buyout firms Advent International and CVC Capital Partners have made offers to acquire inVentiv Group Holdings, a pharmaceutical research firm seeking to go public at a valuation of over $4 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. electric component distributor Avnet Inc agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc for 691 million pounds ($911 million), topping an offer from Daetwyler Holding AG for the British maker of the Raspberry Pi mini-computer.

** The owner of Britain's Pinewood Studios, home of the world's most famous fictional special agent James Bond, is set to be sold to a real estate fund for 323 million pound ($423 million), it said.

** Fosun International Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Brazilian fund manager Rio Bravo Investimentos Ltda, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in what would be the Chinese firm's first investment in Brazil.

** Sharecare Inc, a U.S. health and wellness online platform co-founded by TV personality Dr. Oz, has agreed to acquire the healthy living business of peer Healthways Inc, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Sony Corp said it has agreed to sell a portion of its battery business to Murata Manufacturing Co, as the electronics giant responds to slowing demand for smartphones.

** French waste and water group Suez SA said it plans to increase its stake in Italian environmental services group ACEA SpA to 23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from construction and publishing group Caltagirone.

** Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala will become the largest shareholder of Investcorp Bank BSC after agreeing a deal to acquire 20 percent of the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, it was announced.

** France has chosen the winning bidders for the sale of 60 percent stakes in the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Expury and expects proceeds of almost 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion), the economy ministry said. Italy's Atlantia in cooperation with EDF was chosen for Nice airport, while a consortium of Vinci, state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations and Credit Agricole's insurance arm Predica was picked for Lyon.

** America Movil SAB de CV said it would cut its stake in Telekom Austria AG by 7.8 percentage points to just over 50 percent as a deadline neared for it to reduce its holding and increase the Austrian firm's free float.

** Moncler SpA's Chief Executive Remo Ruffini, who engineered the renaissance of the Italian skiwear brand, is set to reduce his stake in the company to make way for two new institutional investors. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)