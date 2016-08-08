(Adds Wal-Mart, Invepar, TIAA and others)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** China has extended its review of Marriott International Inc's acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc by up to 60 days, the companies said.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online retailer Jet.com for about $3 billion in cash, a deal that would help it better compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers.

** Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc, the operator of the Canadian ski resort that was a venue for the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, for about C$1.39 billion ($1.06 billion).

** PCP Capital Partners, the investment vehicle of dealmaker Amanda Staveley, is looking at acquiring a strategic stake in a Greek bank and using it as a platform to invest up to $2 billion in non-performing loans in the sector, Staveley said.

** Financial services firm TIAA said it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion to expand its banking services.

** Brazil's infrastructure company Invepar has agreed to sell two subsidiaries in Peru to France's construction and engineering conglomerate Vinci SA for 4.55 billion reais ($1.43 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

** Germany's Economy Ministry said it was taking legal action against a court's decision to block government-approved plans by the supermarket group Edeka to buy its rival Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann.

** Property developer China Evergrande Group raised its stake in goods trading company Langfang Development Co Ltd to 15 percent, the latest move in its equity purchase spree.

** Anbang Insurance Group Co is not considering an offer for InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Chris Winans, a representative for the Chinese company said on Sunday, rejecting a media report that a takeover bid was in the works.

** South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV will buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp, the largest specialty bedding retailer in the United States, for $3.8 billion including debt, both companies said on Sunday.

** Nissan Motor Co is in talks with Panasonic Corp and overseas companies including Chinese firms over the possible sale of its controlling stake in a car battery manufacturing venture, sources said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)