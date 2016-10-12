(Adds UniCredit, updates Stanley Black)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc said it agreed to buy off-road SUV accessories maker Transamerican Auto Parts Co for about $665 million.

** British airline Monarch said a 165 million pound ($205 million) investment from majority shareholder Greybull Capital had secured its future by allowing the low-cost carrier to renew a key operating license.

** Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion, adding brands such as Irwin and Lenox to its lineup.

** UniCredit is placing a 20 percent stake in its online broker unit FinecoBank in a deal that could raise more than 550 million euros ($616 million) for the Italian lender as it seeks to bolster its financial strength.

** Zain Saudi said it signed letter of intent with unit of utility Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) to use SEC's fiber optic network, conduct mutual marketing of products and services, and obtain new locations for telecommunications towers.

** Tomra Systems ASA announced the acquisition of Compac Holding Ltd for a minimum NZ$50 million and up to a total of NZ$215 million, based on an earn-out model.

** German fish fast food chain Nordsee GMBH has been put up for sale in potential deal worth more than 300 million euros ($336 million) deal, people close to the deal said. (Compiled by John Benny and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)