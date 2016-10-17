(Updates Supervalu; adds ISS, Constellation Brands, Coty and RTE)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Food retailer and wholesaler Supervalu Inc will sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp for $1.37 billion rather than spinning off the discount grocery chain as previously planned, the companies said.

** Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan support a merger of the companies.

** Alaska Air Group Inc was making "good progress" in talks with the Justice Department on a planned merger with Virgin America Inc, an Alaska spokeswoman said on Friday.

** Constellation Brands Inc said it would sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for about C$1.03 billion ($775 million).

** Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy ghd, a high-end hairstyling appliances brand, from private equity firm Lion Capital LLP for about 420 million pounds ($522 million).

** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co said it may make a non-binding proposal for SunEdison Inc's stake in Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

** French grid operator RTE, a unit of state-owned utility EDF, says it is considering a bid for Greek grid operator ADMIE and would be ready to play a role in consolidating Europe's power networks if EU regulations allow this.

** India and Russia on Saturday signed a deal to pave the way for a group led by Russian oil major Rosneft to acquire India's Essar Oil.

** Poland's largest insurer, state-run PZU, said on Saturday it has started negotiations with Italy's banking group Unicredit over buying the lender's Polish unit Bank Pekao.

** Czech privately held energy group EPH has agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, EPH said.

** Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) shareholders approved a planned merger with Banco Popolare on Saturday, giving the final green light to the creation of Italy's third-largest bank.

** Tesla Motors Inc said it would collaborate with Panasonic Corp to manufacture solar cells and modules in Buffalo, New York.

** Leading German car industry manufacturer Continental AG on Saturday announced it had bought Hornschuch, a maker of films, foam laminates and artificial leather for cars and other applications, to help it expand into other industry sectors.

** Mentor Graphics Corp, a company that makes software for designing semiconductors, is working with Bank of America Corp to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** South Africa's Steinhoff International plans to buy Fantastic Holdings for 361 million Australian dollars ($274 million), the Sydney-based retailer said on Friday.

** SSE Plc, Britain's second biggest energy supplier, said it had agreed to sell a 16.7 percent stake in regional gas distribution business Scotia Gas Networks Ltd (SGN) to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 621 million pounds ($772 million).

** PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Monday it was buying a stake in a French online second-hand car retailer as it expands into new areas of business.

** Financial and commodity markets operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc will have to sell commodities trading software house Trayport to preserve competition, Britain's competition watchdog said.

** Malaysia's second-biggest lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said it is in talks with China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd on setting up a joint venture partnership in the stockbroking business. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)