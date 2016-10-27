(Adds Lloyds, Agrium, CenturyLink, Attijariwafa, Gannett)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:07 GMT on Thursday:

** Gannett Co Inc remains in active negotiations to acquire U.S. newspaper publishing peer Tronc Inc, despite reporting disappointing earnings on Thursday that weighed on its shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 9 percent in a renewed attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.

**Shareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc are set to overwhelmingly approve a merger of the two Canadian fertilizer producers, according to a source familiar with the situation, despite initial skepticism from Agrium investors.

** CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications LVLT.N are in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would create an enterprise telecommunications player worth more than $50 billion, including debt.

** Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank said it will sell 50 percent of OGM Holding, the parent company of Morocco's biggest insurance company Wafa Assurance, to the royal holding firm National Investment Co. (SNI) ahead of buying Barclays Egypt.

** Qualcomm Inc agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for about $38 billion in the biggest-ever semiconductor industry deal, expanding the reach of its chips from phones to cars.

** The German government has turned down a Chinese request for approval of a planned takeover of Osram Licht AG's Ledvance unit, German WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing financial sources.

** Polish insurer Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA and state development fund PFR could clinch a deal to buy a combined 33 percent stake in Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA from Italy's UniCredit SpA as early as next month, a source close to the matter said.

** The biggest shareholder in German semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Aixtron SE, Argonaut Capital, said the government's plan to review an agreed takeover by Chinese investment fund Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP was "irresponsible".

** GuocoLand Ltd will buy a 27 percent stake in Malaysian property developer Eco World International during its IPO, as the Singapore-listed firm, controlled by tycoon Quek Leng Chan, seeks geographical diversification of its property business.

** Carlyle Group LP and Bain Capital LLC are the only major global buyout firms left bidding for McDonald's Corp's restaurants in China and Hong Kong after TPG Capital Management LP pulled out, people close to the matter said.

** Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA's plans to sell its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru to a Sempra Energy-led consortium collapsed in the final stage of negotiations, a source said.

** Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan are in advanced talks to acquire magazine publishing company Playboy Enterprises Inc through an acquisition vehicle they launched last year, people familiar with the matter said.

** General Electric Co raised its bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB (publ) and said it had agreed to buy privately held German 3D printing firm Concept Laser after its bid for rival SLM Solutions Group AG failed.

** Buyout group Ardian has won the bidding for German residential and technical lighting products maker SLV, people familiar with the matter said.

** Brazilian miner Vale SA will go ahead with the sale of its fertilizer business after its board of directors gave its approval, the newspaper Valor Economico reported.

** Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart and a Chinese partner raised their offer to buy the country's largest private land holding, with Rinehart pledging to buy it outright if the joint bid was rejected on national interest grounds.

** Billionaires Viktor Vekselberg and Leonard Blavatnik will pay up to $700 million to buy 12 percent of shares in aluminum giant United Company RUSAL Plc from Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group, Vedomosti daily quotes three sources as saying.

** Mexico's InvestaBank said it had agreed to buy two Mexican units of Deutsche Bank AG as the German lender exits non-core businesses amid a drive to cut costs in a major organizational shake-up. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)