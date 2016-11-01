(Adds Broadcom-Brocade, Ajinomoto-PepsiCo, NextEra-Crown Castle, Shell, E.ON-RWE, China Evergrande Group-Cala Homes)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is nearing a deal to acquire network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc in a deal that could be announced later this week, people familiar with the matter said.

** Japan's Ajinomoto and PepsiCo are among bidders seeking to buy a stake in African dairy and drinks company Promasidor in a deal that would give them access to its distribution network across the continent, sources told Reuters.

** Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said it would sell its fiber-optic telecommunications business to Crown Castle International Corp for $1.5 billion in cash.

** Royal Dutch Shell is selling two small land packages in the U.S. Permian Basin but will also consider acquisitions in the oil-rich West Texas province, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said.

** German utilities E.ON and RWE said they still want to sell their stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which they jointly hold a third, following the collapse of lengthy talks aimed at restructuring the company.

** China Evergrande Group, China's second-largest property developer, is in "early stage" talks to buy Cala Homes, a person familiar with the upmarket British housebuilder told Reuters.

** State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said it has extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG to Jan. 5 while it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal.

** Swiss private bank EFG International has completed the acquisition of rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA for a preliminary 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), 10 million francs more than announced in summer.

** Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich will together bid for the 35-year operation rights of an airport in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

** Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Canadian specialty pharmaceuticals manufacturer, has hired an investment bank to review strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it paid $2 billion cash for 35,000 acres (14,164 hectares) of West Texas acreage, boosting its position in the oil-rich Permian Basin.

** A unit of Anbang Insurance Group is among investors buying into Datang Environment Industry Group Co Ltd's up to $330 million Hong Kong initial public offering, according to IFR which cited a term sheet of the deal.

** CLP Holdings Ltd said it had put a bid for a 17 percent stake in nuclear power station operator Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. as the Hong Kong power supplier expands its investment in nuclear power generation in China.

** U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco Plc, to evaluate BAT's takeover offer.

($1 = 0.9888 Swiss francs)