10 months ago
Deals of the day -Mergers and acquisitions
November 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

Deals of the day -Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Time Warner)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** German lighting group Osram is confident the German government will approve the planned sale of its traditional lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese buyers, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told a news conference.

** Germany's HeidelbergCement said its integration of Italcementi was progressing faster than expected, with more than 1,300 jobs cut by the end of October versus the originally planned 500, and around 1,500 expected by the end of the year.

** American Apparel LLC has resumed talks with at least two potential bidders for the U.S. teen clothing retailer, after bankruptcy sale negotiations with brand licensor Authentic Brands Group LLC stalled earlier this week, a source close to the company said.

** Poland will decide whether to merge two state-run troubled coal miners KHW and PGG by Nov. 21, Deputy Energy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said.

** A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American to sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

