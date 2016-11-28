FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
November 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:

** Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story on Thursday.

** U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with Actelion about a potential takeover of Europe's largest biotech firm, currently valued at about $20 billion.

** Italy's Ferrero expects to wrap up a deal to buy biscuit maker Delacre from United Biscuits by mid-December, the producer of chocolate and nut spread Nutella said on Saturday.

** Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA said it has agreed to sell its Olmos irrigation business in Peru to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Suez SA for an undisclosed sum.

** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan is committed to signing the deal soon, it said on Saturday, after the club's owner Silvio Berlusconi hinted at a further delay to the long-awaited acquisition.

** Administrators for failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing are looking to sell off British high street retailers including Coast, Oasis and Warehouse which employ thousands of people, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** British sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has purchased Go Outdoors for 112.3 million pounds ($140.4 million), it said on Monday, beefing-up its presence in the outdoor clothing market.

** European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS has made a takeover approach to rival Lavendon Group, setting the scene for a bid battle for the British firm which has provided aerial work platforms for Harry Potter films.

** Belgian specialty materials group Umicore has completed the sale of its zinc units to U.S.-based private equity firm OpenGate Capital for $150 million. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)

