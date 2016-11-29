(Adds Praxair, Micro Focus, WGL Holdings, Turkcell, Pilgrim's Pride, Eversheds, updates Samsung, Johnson & Johnson, Rosneft)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, under pressure from shareholders to improve investor returns, said on Tuesday it will consider creating a holding company in what would be the biggest shake-up in its 47-year history.

** German industrial gases group Linde has received a fresh approach from U.S. rival Praxair for a merger of equals and its executive board is reviewing the proposal, Linde said in a statement on Tuesday.

** U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has raised its offer for Actelion, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, stepping up pressure on the Swiss biotech firm to accept a takeover deal.

** Around $5 billion-equivalent of leveraged loans backing UK software company Micro Focus International's acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprises' (HPE) software business is due to launch to syndication in January, banking sources said.

** WGL Holdings Inc, parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas, is weighing options including a sale after receiving takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA, Bloomberg reported.

** Russia has instructed its top oil producer Rosneft to submit proposals for its privatization by Dec. 1, keeping Moscow on track to receive funds from the sale by the end of the year.

** Property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday it would buy SquareTrade Holding Co Inc for about $1.4 billion from a group of shareholders that include Bain Capital.

** Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, a buyout fund that agreed to acquire U.S.-based chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp for $1.3 billion earlier this month, is funded partly by cash originating from China's central government and also has indirect links to its space program, Chinese corporate filings show.

** The decade-long struggle over control of Turkcell , Turkey's top mobile network operator, took another turn on Tuesday when Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said he was unable to buy a disputed stake from his Turkish rival.

** Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners said on Tuesday it would acquire Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf Co for about $760 million.

** Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the world's second-largest chicken producer, said on Tuesday it will buy smaller rival GNP Company in a $350 million deal that will increase its organic and antibiotic-free offerings.

** Spanish technology and defense company Indra made a takeover offer for information technology company Tecnocom for 4.25 euros per share, valuing it at about 305 million euros ($324 million), excluding treasury stock.

** Iluka Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was delaying a planned 215 million-pound ($267 million) takeover of Sierra Rutile Ltd and could possibly call the deal off after raising concerns about mine tailings dams.

** Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Monday that its wireless subsidiary had agreed to buy spectrum for mobile devices from Mexico's Grupo MVS, which would increase Mexico's dominant player's offer of high-speed data services.

** UK-based law firm Eversheds is in merger talks with U.S. peer Sutherland Asbill & Brennan in the latest attempt by the British firm to secure a U.S. tie-up.

** Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia is confident that its proposed deal to buy Norwegian peer Lindorff will be approved by both shareholders and competition authorities, Chief Executive Mikael Ericson told Reuters on Tuesday. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)