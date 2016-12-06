(Adds Arab Bank Group and KKR)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2230 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. IT services provider Roper Technologies Inc said it would buy business software company Deltek from private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a cash deal valued at $2.8 billion.

** GoDaddy Inc, a U.S.-based website domain name provider, said on Tuesday that it would buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including debt, as it seeks to expand beyond the initial set-up of websites.

** Synchronoss Technologies Inc, which makes customer service software for mobile carriers, said on Tuesday it would buy cloud-based business software provider Intralinks Holdings Inc for $821 million in cash.

** British company Drax Group Plc said it plans to buy energy supplier Opus Energy Group Ltd for 340 million pounds ($434 million) and will also purchase four gas power plant projects as it seeks to diversify across energy markets.

** ABN Amro said it had agreed to sell its private banking operations in Asia and the Middle East, with $20 billion (18.5 billion euros) in assets under management, to LGT, a business run by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein.

** Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said it will buy 48.04 percent of Turkish systems integration provider Netas Telekomunikasyon A.S. for $101.3 million to help it expand in Turkey.

** British tourism company Thomas Cook Group Plc said it would pay 55.8 million pounds ($71 million)to take full control of a jointly owned network of 764 travel shops in Britain which it had run with partner The Co-operative Group.

** Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc said it would enter the Italian market by buying financial services business Zenith Service SpA for an enterprise value of 17 million euros ($18.28 million).

** Private equity firm KKR & Co said it would acquire a majority stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc, which is majority owned by Blackstone Group LP. Optiv, which in November had filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, did not disclose financial terms.

** McDonald's Corp is looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores after the U.S. fast-food chain decided to keep "a significant minority stake in the business," a person with direct knowledge of the plans said on Tuesday.

** Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc said it would acquire financial network HollisWealth from ScotiaBank.

** Hungary's state-owned power holding ENKSZ has agreed to acquire regional power supplier EDF Demasz from France's EDF International, state news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.

** German roof tile maker Braas Monier Building Group SA has suffered a setback in its bid to fend off a hostile takeover by U.S. group Standard Industries after a court approved a temporary injunction against its plans to raise capital.

** A Brazilian federal court issued an injunction to block the sale of the fuels distribution unit of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) after a request by workers, according to the court's press office.

** Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, is selling 29 data centers in the United States and Latin America to Equinix Inc for $3.6 billion, as the telecom giant focuses on its core business.

** Private equity firm KKR has entered the smart meter sector with the purchase of British company Calvin Capital from infrastructure investor Infracapital, the companies said.

** Private equity firm KKR has entered the smart meter sector with the purchase of British company Calvin Capital from infrastructure investor Infracapital, the companies said.

** Arab Bank Group Chairman Sabih al Masri is joining other Jordanian and Arab investors in a bid to buy Oger Middle East Holding's 20 percent stake in Arab Bank, an Amman bourse statement said.