(Adds Twenty-First Century Fox, Sinopec, Concardis, Bayer, Astaldi, Zumtobel, Falcon Cement, National Amusements)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc aims to make a firm cash bid for British broadcaster Sky Plc this week, valuing the company at 10.75 pounds ($13.60) per share, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group AG confirmed it is in advanced talks with private equity firm KKR & Co LP to acquire Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule products and other drug delivery systems.

Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters that a potential transaction would be valued at more than $5 billion.

** French fund management company Amundi SA has agreed to buy rival Pioneer Investments from Italian bank UniCredit SpA for 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), extending its reach in Europe and bringing in some much-needed capital for UniCredit.

** China's Sinopec has sold a 50 percent stake in its Sichuan-East China gas pipeline to China Life Insurance and SDIC's transportation business in a deal that values the asset at 45.6 billion yuan ($6.6 billion).

** Philips NV will sell an 80.1 percent stake in Lumileds, its LED components and car lighting business, to U.S. investor Apollo, receiving $1.5 billion in cash.

** Italian energy company Eni SpA has agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in a giant Egyptian offshore gas field to Russia's Rosneft for $1.575 billion, pressing ahead with asset sales to fund investment amid weak oil prices.

** British imaging sensor maker E2V Technologies Plc said it had agreed to an all-cash takeover offer worth about 620 million pounds (around $780 million) from Teledyne Technologies Inc.

** Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German payments group Concardis, potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the matter said on Monday.

** Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG has agreed to buy Australia's biggest travel insurance provider, Cover-More Group Ltd, for A$741 million ($551 million), stepping up its investment in the Australian market.

** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV said it lowered its acceptance condition for the proposed 348 million pounds ($438.62 million) acquisition of UK's Lavendon Group Plc , a provider of aerial work platforms.

** German chemicals and healthcare group Bayer AG said it had set up a joint venture with U.S. life sciences venture capital firm Versant Ventures to invest $225 million in stem cell therapy technology.

** Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab disclosed that Japan's Honda Motor Co had invested in the firm, as part of a $750 million funding announced previously, to collaborate on motorbike-hailing services.

** Italy's railways group has agreed to buy a 36.7 percent stake in M5, the operator of Milan's metro line 5, from general contractor Astaldi SpA.

** Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group AG plans to sell a majority stake in a plant in northern France to French industrial group Active'Invest as it outsources manufacturing of some products to improve competitiveness, it said on Monday.

** Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners said it had signed an agreement with Barclays Plc to acquire its French retail banking business after the bank completed consultations with employees.

** Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) has bought 30 percent of Falcon Cement Co, Bahrain's largest cement producer, to help to drive economic growth in the region, the development bank said on Monday.

** Sumner Redstone's privately-held National Amusements on Monday withdrew its merger proposal for CBS Corp and Viacom Inc, according to a source familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous.

** Qatar will merge state-owned liquefied natural gas producers Qatargas and RasGas Co Ltd, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Sunday, in the Gulf state's latest reaction to lower energy prices.

** Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz on Saturday signed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and commodities trader Glencore Plc to sell a 19.5 percent stake in state-owned oil major Rosneft, Rosneft said.

** Spanish builder ACS has sold the bulk of its 50 percent stake in Canada's South Fraser Perimeter Road, a company which manages part of a highway in Vancouver, to two Canadian funds, it said in a statement on Sunday.

** Heavily indebted South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Sunday it has agreed with the 2M shipping alliance to form a cooperative relationship that falls short of full-fledged membership.

** Berlin-based online food takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, will acquire competitor Foodpanda, a sign of further consolidation to fend off new competition in Europe's sought after food-delivery business.