(Adds Triple Flag, Energy Future Holdings, Braas Monier, AMC
Entertainment, Total, Actelion, BCE, Akebia and Petroleo
Brasileiro; Updates Linde AG, Allergan and Novartis)
Dec 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Linde AG, the German company that revived
merger talks this month with U.S. rival Praxair Inc, has
come to an agreement with its counterpart on key aspects of an
all-share deal to create a $65 billion industrial gases
group.
** Amaya Inc's founder David Baazov said he
had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company
because some shareholders were demanding a higher premium.
** Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is negotiating
the acquisition of Israeli startup HexaTier, whose technology
secures databases in the cloud, industry sources in the two
countries said.
** Drugmaker Allergan Plc said it would buy
LifeCell, a regenerative medicine unit owned by privately held
Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9 billion in cash, bringing the number of
deals it has made this year to an even dozen.
** Rite Aid Corp said it would sell 865 stores to
Fred's Inc for $950 million to satisfy antitrust
concerns over its proposed takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc.
** Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc
said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the
new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of
vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion ($842 million).
** Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it signed a
licensing deal to co-develop a fatty liver disease drug with
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, under which the small U.S.
company will receive $50 million up front.
** Lloyds Banking Group said it would buy the MBNA
UK credit card business from Bank of America for 1.9
billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in an effort to increase profit
and reduce its reliance on mortgage lending.
** Euronext is in exclusive talks to buy the London
Stock Exchange's French clearing business, a potential
deal that would help clear the way for LSE's proposed $28
billion merger with Deutsche Boerse.
** Triple Flag, a new mining financing firm backed by U.S.
hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, said it would pay $250
million to buy future silver production from a mine in Peru
owned by Peruvian miner Compañía Minera Milpo.
** Energy Future Holdings Corp and its senior creditors
agreed to an $800 million deal aimed at bringing the owner of
Texas's largest network of power lines works out of Chapter 11
next year, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
** Slovenia's privatization agency Slovenian Sovereign
Holding (SDH) said that state-owned hosiery maker Polzela, which
was put up for sale in October, will file for bankruptcy.
** Roof tile maker Braas Monier said its board had
approved plans to issue 3.9 million new shares to its
stockholders and pay a special dividend, part of its agreement
to be taken over by U.S. rival Standard Industries.
** AMC Entertainment Holdings won U.S. antitrust
approval with conditions to buy smaller competitor Carmike
Cinemas Inc in a $1.2 billion deal that would create
the biggest U.S. movie theater chain.
** French oil and gas major Total said it will buy
a 23 percent stake in Tellurian Investments, a private U.S. gas
projects operator, for $207 million as it pursues its drive to
secure more downstream gas market share.
** The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc
with providing misleading information during its takeover of the
online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a
possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.
** Talks between Actelion and Sanofi are
making progress, despite investors' fears that the Swiss biotech
firm's chief executive and founder might not want to sell, a
person with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
** BCE Inc said it had received its first
regulatory approval, from the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications, for its proposed C$3.1 billion ($2.3
billion) acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.
** Akebia Therapeutics Inc said it signed a
co-development and marketing deal worth up to $1 billion for its
experimental anemia drug with Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
.
** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it had approved an
application from American Air Liquide Holdings Inc, a subsidiary
of France's Air Liquide SA, to divest assets involved
in production of bulk liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice in Iowa.
** A Brazilian federal court has rejected an appeal by
Petroleo Brasileiro SA to allow the state-controlled
oil company to proceed with the sale of two oilfields to Karoon
Gas Australia.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)