(Adds Odebrecht SA, Alfa Laval, Honeywell, Allianz, Actelion
and Deutsche Boerse)
Dec 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Coca-Cola Co has reached a deal to buy
Anheuser-Busch InBev's majority stake in their African
bottling venture for $3.15 billion and hold onto it until it
finds a new owner, the companies said.
** Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp said it
had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc, a U.S. chip maker
that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co, for $1.33 billion.
** Buyout firm TPG Capital LP has agreed to acquire
Mediware Information Systems Inc, a healthcare
technology company, from another private equity firm, Thoma
Bravo LLC.
** Japan's JERA Co, a fuel joint venture of Tokyo Electric
Power and Chubu Electric Power, said it has
finalised terms of its previously agreed deal to take over the
coal and freight trading business of French state-controlled
utility EDF.
** British car and aeroplane parts maker Meggitt
said it had sold its defense unit to UK firm QinetiQ for
57.5 million pounds ($71 million) in cash, as part of a plan to
focus on sectors where it has a leading position.
** Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications
Ltd said it had signed a binding pact with Canada's
Brookfield Infrastructure for selling a stake in its mobile
phone tower business.
** Private equity firm Altor announced a recommended 2.29
billion crown ($245 million) cash bid for Transcom Worldwide
, and said it wanted to increase the pace of change in
the company to make it competitive for the future.
** An Austrian fund backed by British American Tobacco Plc
agreed to increase its stake in Bosnian holding firm
Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo (FDS) to 78.8 percent, paving
the way for BAT to acquire FDS's tobacco assets.
** Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA
is in advanced talks on selling its majority stake in
a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru to Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Peru's Finance
Minister Alfredo Thorne said in a televised
interview.
** Alfa Laval and Honeywell are bidding
for private equity-owned Swedish air treatment group Munters in
a potential 10 billion Swedish crown ($1.1 billion) deal, people
close to the talks said.
** Student housing company International Campus, insurer
Allianz and a European investor represented by U.S.
real estate company CBRE have launched a 1 billion euro
($1.04 billion) fund to invest in pan-European student housing,
in a sign of continued growth in this market.
** Swiss biotech company Actelion has turned back
to prospective bidder Johnson & Johnson for exclusive
talks about a "strategic transaction", in an about-turn that
appears to sideline rival suitor Sanofi.
** Deutsche Boerse is confident that it can win
over European antitrust regulators for the planned merger with
London Stock Exchange Group, the German stock exchange
operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told Handelsblatt
and the Financial Times in a joint interview.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)