8 months ago
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
December 27, 2016 / 11:08 AM / 8 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Abbott, Woolworths and Sports Direct)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories has won U.S. antitrust approval for its proposed $25 billion acquisition of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

** Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd has sold its chain of petrol stations to BP Plc for A$1.8 billion ($1.29 billion) in cash, according to media reports.

** Sports Direct International Plc is selling its Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on its core business and develop brand relationships, it said in a statement.

** France's Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, said on Tuesday it was launching a buyout offer on shares in Italian group Parmalat it does not already own at 2.80 euros per share, with an aim to delist the company from the Milan bourse.

** Chinese mapping firm NavInfo, internet group Tencent and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC are buying a 10 percent stake in digital maps company HERE, the latest in a string of Chinese acquisitions in Europe.

** Panasonic Corp will invest more than 30 billion yen ($256 million) in a New York production facility of Elon Musk's Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic cells and modules, deepening a partnership of the two companies.

** Messaging app Snapchat is buying Israeli augmented reality startup Cimagine Media for an estimated $30-$40 million, marking Snapchat's first acquisition in Israel, the Calcalist financial daily reported on Sunday.

** Enterprise Holdings Inc has bought a 20 percent stake in Brazilian car rental service Unidas SA , the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on Monday.

** Israel's Delek Group said on Sunday it acquired 13.18 percent of Faroe Petroleum PLC from Dana Petroleum Ltd for 42.77 million pounds ($52.6 million) as part of a strategy to expand its international energy activities.

** The Croatian government will buy Hungarian oil group MOL's 49 percent stake in oil and gas company INA , Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Saturday.

** Malaysia's state-owned Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has agreed to buy a 37 percent stake in Rajawali Group's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, one of Indonesia's largest palm oil companies, for $505.4 million. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Aravind K in Bengaluru)

