8 months ago
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Funds News
December 30, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Renaissance Capital, updates USN on Midea)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Russia's Renaissance Capital has acquired a 24.1 percent stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz in a capital increase that also sees Renault tighten its control over the loss-making manufacturer, according to a regulatory filing.

** China's Midea said it will complete its takeover of German robotics maker Kuka in the first half of January after the United States authorities gave the deal a green light.

** A Chinese-led consortium has purchased a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said.

** Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has agreed to sell its 18.21 percent stake in China's Bank of Yingkou Co Ltd to investment holding company Shanghai Guozhijie Investment Development Co Ltd.

** A unit of Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd received preliminary regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in Catholic Syrian Bank, the chairman of the Indian lender said.

** French alternative energy supplier Direct Energie said it had completed the acquisition of Belgium's Marcinelle Energie, the operator of a 400 megawatt (MW) capacity gas-fired plant, from Italy's Enel.

** U.S. fishing and hunting equipment retailer Cabela's Inc , which is being bought by privately held rival Bass Pro Shops, said the Federal Trade Commission had sought more information from the companies about the deal. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Aravind K in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
