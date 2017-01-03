(Adds Federal-Mogul, ChemChina, 3i; Updates Delek, Intel)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc said it had agreed to buy the shares of Alon USA Energy Inc it does not already own for $464 million to increase its exposure to cheap crude produced in Texas's prolific Permian basin.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, said a special committee of its directors would review its retail business, including considering a tax-free separation.

** U.S. oil and gas producer SM Energy Co said it would sell certain assets in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas to a unit of KKR for $800 million.

** Chip maker Intel said it will take a 15 percent stake in HERE, a digital mapping firm controlled by Germany's carmakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen as it seeks to build its presence in automated driving technology.

** Israel's Electra Consumer Products has agreed to buy upstart mobile phone operator Golan Telecom for 350 million shekels ($91 million), ending months of speculation over Golan's future.

** Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP, sweetened its offer for a third time to buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp it does not already own.

** European Union antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed buy of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to April 12.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said it will sell its 20 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), as part of its broader sell-down of Asian assets.

** China Evergrande Group said it would sell 13.16 percent of the enlarged shares in a property subsidiary to eight investors for a total 30 billion yuan ($4.32 billion), as part of its Shenzhen backdoor listing plan.

** British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation Plc will merge its aircraft management and charter business with London-listed Gama Aviation Plc's U.S. aircraft management unit, the companies said.

** London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to sell its French clearing business to Euronext for 510 million euros ($534 million), as it seeks to win regulatory approval for its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse .

** Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA is in talks to sell its wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp, known as AES Brasil, for 600 million reais to 700 million reais, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** Private equity firm 3i has hired investment bank Rothschild to sell its troubled upmarket lingerie chain Agent Provocateur, two sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)