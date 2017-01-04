(Adds UniCredit, Fincantieri, Glencore, Vitol, National Bank of Greece, ED&F Man, INA, Televisa, Leeds United)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is interested in looking for acquisition opportunities in Slovakia, in line with its plan to expand in its core markets in central Europe, KBC Group Chief Executive Johan Thijs said.

** The Cariverona foundation has still not made up its mind whether it will underwrite the 13 billion euro rights issue of Italy's UniCredit, a foundation source said.

** A leading French minister expressed support for a bid by Italy's Fincantieri for shipbuilder STX France, adding that the government would aim to keep the shipbuilder's main site running at Saint Nazaire.

** Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz closed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and commodities trader Glencore to sell a 19.5 percent stake in state-owned oil major Rosneft, Rosneft said.

** DCP Midstream Partners LP said it had acquired the assets of a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Spectra Energy Corp, to create the largest natural gas liquids producer and gas processor in the United States.

** The world's largest oil trader, Vitol, has clinched a deal with the National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) to loan it an equivalent of $1 billion in euros guaranteed by future exports of refined products, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Portugal is not ready now to complete the sale of Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo, and the state will provide no guarantees for the buyer, Finance Minister Mario Centeno was quoted as saying.

** Maersk, the world's largest container shipping line, has teamed up with Alibaba to allow customers to reserve space on its vessels through the Chinese company, illustrating growing cooperation between e-commerce and logistics firms.

** National Bank of Greece (NBG) expects to sell its subsidiary National Insurance this year and plans other sales as part of its restructuring, its chief executive said.

** Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, said that it had sold its stake in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank.

** Britain's competition watchdog said it has concerns with MasterCard Inc's acquisition of UK payment processing company VocaLink Holdings, following a review of the ownership and competitiveness of companies supporting those systems.

** Croatia said it plans to sell its stake in local power utility HEP to fund its buy-back of Hungarian MOL's 49 percent holding in Croatian energy company INA, in a move which will help the country boost its energy independence.

** Mexican broadcaster Televisa said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had given approval for Televisa to own up to 40 percent of U.S. Spanish-language peer Univision's voting stock and up to 49 percent of its common shares.

** Agricultural commodity trading group ED&F Man has acquired Maviga Plc, a British firm specialising in pulses, as it targets rising demand for protein crops for use in food, the companies said.

** Lonza has concluded the divestment of its peptides business in Belgium to PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding, the Swiss group said.

** Brazilian renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday it is considering to sell assets and bring new shareholders as ways to reduce its debt.

** Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has sold half of the second-tier English club's share capital to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)