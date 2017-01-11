(Adds Renova Energia SA, UniCredit, Fundação Cesp, Mediaset and London Stock Exchange Group; Updates Imperial Brands, Areva and HNA Group)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Saudi Arabia's flynas has struck a deal with Airbus to buy planes worth $8.6 billion, Kingdom Holding , which owns 34.1 percent of the budget carrier, said.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it would acquire a 48 percent stake in IT consultancy GlobalLogic Inc from private equity firm Apax Funds.

** Abu Dhabi investor Aabar Investments is set to buy more shares in UniCredit in the Italian bank's upcoming 13 billion-euro ($14 billion) share offer, Italy's biggest ever cash call, three sources said.

** IBG-Indústria Brasileira de Gases Ltda may bid for assets of proposed merger partners Praxair Inc and Linde AG should Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade force them to divest businesses to approve their deal, Valor Econômico newspaper said.

** South African platinum producer Impala Platinum plans to sell its chrome business to focus on its core business, the company said.

** National Express agreed to sell a London rail contract to Italy's Trenitalia, marking the departure of what used to be one of the biggest names in British rail and the arrival of another foreign state-owned operator to the network.

** Britain's Imperial Brands has formed a joint venture with state-owned China National Tobacco (CNTC) in a move to gain a foothold in the world's largest cigarette market.

** A bid by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for STX France is likely to be signed formally around Feb. 15 with the deal finalised in April, French industry minister Christophe Sirugue told Reuters.

** A 1.55 billion euro debt financing for Lone Star's buyout of Germany-based building materials maker Xella is being shown to earlybird investors, banking sources said.

** HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460 million purchase of asset finance firm UDC.

** Real estate tycoon Sam Zell and investment firm Pátria Investimentos Ltda have combined two leading Brazilian self-storage firms in a joint venture that aims to more than double their capacity by 2020, the companies said.

** GTM Holdings SA, Latin America's No. 1 independent distributor of chemical products, has agreed to pay 550 million reais ($172 million) for Brazilian peer quantiQ Distribuidora Ltda, in an effort to gain more foothold in the region's biggest country.

** A U.S. judge said Alstom SA may ask an independent accounting firm to resolve a dispute over the French company's $800 million purchase of General Electric Co's train-signaling business, and rejected GE's bid for arbitration.

** Greece wants to keep a majority stake in its gas grid operator DESFA and sell only a small holding to investors after a previous plan to sell a 66 percent stake collapsed, a Greek newspaper reported.

** France will buy out minority shareholders in Areva and delist the troubled nuclear group, the government said as talks with potential investors in a new nuclear fuel company being spun out of Areva neared a conclusion.

** Renova Energia SA's imminent sale of a wind farm project will likely prompt the Brazilian renewable power company to put on hold the search for a new partner for an undetermined period, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.

** UniCredit's shareholder Fondazione Cariverona has sold a 0.5 percent stake in the lender on the market, the banking foundation said.

** Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension fund, said it is not currently holding discussions over the partial or full sale of a 200 million real ($62 million) stake it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer.

** The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse a proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse, particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

** Mediaset's shareholder Fininvest said it had not received any proposal from French media group Vivendi and no negotiations exist between the two companies. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)