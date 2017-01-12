FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer, which will need regulatory approval for its $66 billion deal to buy U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, said company chief executives had a productive meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

** Swedish compressor and mining gear maker Atlas Copco said it was looking to sell its Road Construction Equipment division, and said it would take an impairment charge of around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($223 million).

** Italy's Mediaset and France's TF1 will take a stake in ProSieben's multi-channel network Studio71 via a capital increase that values the unit at 400 million euros ($425 million), ProSieben said.

** Private equity firm Onex Corp is exploring a sale of USI Insurance Services, hoping that a deal will value the U.S. insurance brokerage at as much as $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali must remain Italian, UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told an Italian daily, addressing speculation of a possible takeover by French rival AXA.

** Italy's fifth-largest bank UBI Banca said on Thursday it would launch a share issue for up to 400 million euros ($425 million) to strengthen its capital after offering to take over three small rescued banks.

** Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension fund, said on Wednesday it is not currently holding discussions over the partial or full sale of a 200 million real ($62 million) stake it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire MSC Software Corp, a U.S. company that makes simulation computer programs, for more than $800 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Investors are refraining from transactions in Turkey despite significant opportunities and attractive valuations, Ernst & Young said, amid high currency volatility and political uncertainty.

** Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co plans to buy 23.2 percent of China South City Holdings Ltd for HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) to become its biggest shareholder, China South City said.

** France will buy out minority shareholders in Areva and delist the troubled nuclear group, the government said as talks with potential investors in a new nuclear fuel company being spun out of Areva neared a conclusion.

** Australia's competition regulator said it will review BP Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

