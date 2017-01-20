(Adds Walgreens, Toshiba, Vivendi and Cadillac Fairview)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is not satisfied with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's plan to divest stores to win antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp has begun preparations to sell a minority stake in its core chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it urgently seeks funding to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multibillion-dollar writedown.

** French media group Vivendi could resume talks with Mediaset but only if the Italian broadcaster drops legal action against it, several sources said on Friday.

** Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Halyk Bank,, Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, is in talks with Kazkommertsbank, the country's No.1 bank, and Kazkommertsbank's majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, Halyk said.

** Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, said it was in talks regarding a possible deal for the Brazilian operations of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.

** Japan's Canon Inc is considering investing in Toshiba Corp's chip business, Kyodo news agency reported.

** Real estate manager Cadillac Fairview said on Friday that it agreed to sell a 50 percent interest in its Vancouver portfolio to Ontario Pension Board and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

** British insurer Aviva said it had joined up with investment management firm Hillhouse Capital and Chinese internet services giant Tencent Holdings to start a digital insurance focused company in Hong Kong.

** UniCredit's Hungarian business is in the final stages of selling a distressed mortgage portfolio to Prague-based investor APS Holding in a deal worth tens of millions of euros, multiple financial sector sources said.

** China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.

** Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

** China's COSCO Shipping Corporation and Hong Kong-listed shipping-to-property firm Orient Overseas International (OOIL) Ltd threw cold water on reports that the two were in talks over a deal for OOIL's subsidiary OOCL.

** Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.

** India-based car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has agreed to buy Finnish truck wire maker PKC Group for 571 million euros ($609 million), PKC said on Thursday.

** Swedish telecom operator Telia is considering a bid for Denmark's TDC, which is itself exploring a takeover of Swedish cable TV firm Com Hem, Dagens Industri (DI) reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Huahua Media, giving the U.S. studio much-needed cash and support as it attempts to grow. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)