(Adds Aetna, Glencore, OpEn Fiber, Raiffeisen Bank, Intesa SanPaolo and CPFL Energia; updates DuPont)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont indicated on Tuesday that its $130-billion merger with Dow Chemical Co will take longer to wrap up than previously expected as the companies await regulatory approvals.

** Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.

** Italian banking and insurance group Intesa Sanpaolo is considering a bid for the country's biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, sources said, in what would be among the industry's biggest deals in Europe.

** Rio Tinto Plc, has agreed to sell its Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Chinese government-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd for up to $2.45 billion in cash, it said.

** German vacuum pump maker Busch said it would launch an all-cash offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum at 96.20 euros per share, valuing its rival at around 949 million euros ($1.02 billion).

** Packaging company WestRock Company will buy Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd for about $1.39 billion to boost its portfolio of products that serve the spirits, confectionary and cosmetics markets.

** Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Italian banking and insurance group Intesa SanPaolo confirmed on Tuesday it was examining a possible tie-up with insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

** Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

** OpEn Fiber (EOF), a company jointly owned by Enel and Italian state lender CDP, has emerged as the top bidder in all batches of an Italian broadband tender, but the offer presented has been judged as "anomalous", two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Shareholders in Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International have approved its merger with its majority owner in a plan aimed primarily at strengthening their capital base.

** CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.

** Australia's new infrastructure oversight body is fuelling concerns Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion bid for DUET Group will be blocked or modified.

** Scandinavian airline SAS said it agreed to sell Danish airline Cimber to CityJet as part of a bid to use partners, so-called wet lease co-operation, in smaller traffic flows and regional traffic.

** North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in BP's Magnus oil field and further interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and surrounding infrastructure, the company announced. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)