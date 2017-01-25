(Adds Textron, Grana y Montero, Abbott Laboratories, Archroma, Keysight Technologies)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Cisco Systems Inc said that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.

** Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would buy a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.22 billion, bolstering its presence in the top U.S. oil field.

** Textron Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Arctic Cat Inc to accelerate its push into the recreational vehicle market amid slowing sales of its Cessna business jets, which weighed on profit in the latest quarter.

** Grana y Montero , Peru's largest construction group, said Wednesday that it would ask its board to approve the sale of $300 million in assets to help it meet its obligations after it lost a key contract in a graft scandal.

** European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere Inc on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.

** Buyout group SK Capital has put Swiss chemicals company Archroma up for sale in a move that could value the company at 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.

** Chinese investment company Nan Hai Corp Ltd has agreed to buy a Chinese cinema business from Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd (OSGH) for 3.3 billion yuan ($480 million) as it expands in the country's movie sector.

** Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.

** Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics and wireless communications industries, is in talks to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)