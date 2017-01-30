FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 7 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:

** Britain's Vodafone Group confirmed it was in talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with local rival Idea Cellular in an all-share deal.

** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said it would make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).

** Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) has bought a 22 percent stake in Finnish auto supplier Valmet Automotive to expand in the European electric car market.

** The German cartel office approved plans by Deutsche Lufthansa AG to lease 38 crewed planes from smaller rival Air Berlin, a deal which had drawn criticism from rival Ryanair.

** London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said.

** German insurer Allianz has made an informal approach to Australian peer QBE Insurance to canvass its interest in a takeover deal, according to a source familiar with the situation.

** Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities, including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.

** Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , which is in talks to take over rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), wants the latter to get rid of bad assets before a deal is finalized.

** WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.

** Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd is not planning to sell more shares in its two financial subsidiaries when the government again sells a stake in the company, Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato said.

Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

