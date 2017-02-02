(Adds Sports Direct and ProSiebenSat.1 ; updates Reckitt Benckiser and Intesa Sanpaolo )

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in advanced talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in a $16.7 billion deal that would take the British consumer goods maker into the baby formula market and boost its business outside Europe.

** Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.

** Austria's competition authority said it was confident that German media group ProSiebenSat.1's plan to take over smaller Austrian rival ATV will go through once certain conditions to resolve antitrust concerns have been undertaken.

** Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totaling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.

** Intesa Sanpaolo denied on Thursday it was preparing an all-share offer for Assicurazioni Generali after shares in the Italian insurer rose in response to speculation that a bid was on its way.

** CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.

** Bosnia's Hastor family said its demand to replace nearly half of German automotive interiors maker Grammer's supervisory board should not be construed as an aggressive move to gain control of the company.

** Swedish measurement technology and software firm Hexagon said it was buying U.S.-based MSC Software in a $834 million deal to boost its product portfolio in automated manufacturing.

** Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.

** Avianca Holdings SA controlling shareholder German Efromovich could give up a minority stake in the Colombian carrier to United Continental Holdings Inc, he told Colombian financial daily Portafolio.

** Brazilian power and engineering firm Engevix said it is in advanced talks to sell the 135-megawatt Sao Roque hydroelectric dam, as the troubled company continues to sell assets to balance its finances.

** South Korea's SK Innovation said it would acquire Dow Chemical Co's ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) business for $370 million, a move that will expand its range of high value-added chemical products.

** Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF, Allianz said.

** U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Indonesia's PT Multipolar Tbk, which is controlled by the Riady family, has received offers from "several parties" for its stake in retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, its spokesman said. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)