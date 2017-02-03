(Adds Toyota; Updates Intesa Sanpaolo, Hudson's Bay and Areva)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders
for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of
Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum
and palladium.
** Germany dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care
said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a
Australian chain of 19 outpatient treatment centres, as it
diversifies further into medical areas beyond kidney failure.
** Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is still
examining a possible tie-up with insurer Generali and will take
all the time it needs to make up its mind, it said.
** Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
said it was in talks with a private equity firm
regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
** Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen aims to
supply command and control systems to the submarines that Norway
and Germany plan to order from Germany's Thyssenkrupp,
a spokesman for the company said.
** Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock
Exchange will offer the European Commission to make
small adjustments to their combined business in the area of
derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their
planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Interest in Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties
Ltd hotted up on Friday with the warehouse and
distribution centre operator revealing it had received several
bids, including some involving its own senior management.
** Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's
invitation to take a stake in the sport and not reject it out of
hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said.
** Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for
retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with
the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department
store operator deeper into the U.S. market.
** Investors in KKR & Co LP target GfK
continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer
period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell
disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
** Electra Private Equity Plc is to receive 203
million pounds ($254 million) after its investment arm sold
Audiotonix, a manufacturer of audio mixing consoles, to French
buyout group Astorg.
** Two Japanese firms - Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL)
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - agreed to buy a
combined 10 percent stake in the new company being split off
from Areva for 500 million euros ($538 million),
helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.
** Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for
new submarines, making Thyssenkrupp the likely
supplier, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said.
** Czech electricity producer CEZ could split into
two parts in the future, one responsible for enlarging nuclear
power plants, and the other focusing on new sources of energy,
Chief Executive Daniel Benes told Lidove Noviny newspaper.
** French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to
buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes
with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said.
** Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
are nearing a partnership agreement to develop
technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)