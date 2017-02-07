(Adds HD Supply, Fosun, Millicom, Lone Star, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Maspex and GfK)

Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** HD Supply Holdings Inc is preparing to explore a sale of Waterworks, the largest U.S. provider of water and sewer products to contractors and municipalities, following interest from buyout firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

** China's largest private conglomerate Fosun raised its stake in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp to 23.92 percent as a result of the lender's 1.33 billion euro ($1.42 billion) rights issue, the bank said.

** Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.

** U.S. buyout group Lone Star is launching a fourth attempt to sell German corporate bank IKB, one of the highest-profile German casualties of the financial crisis, several people close to the matter said.

** Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

** The founders of Polish food and juice producer Maspex will likely delay a flotation until a sizeable acquisition comes up or handing over the company becomes inevitable, its chief executive said.

** German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of personal computer firm Dell, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.

** Specialist European financial services private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners has agreed to acquire a 177 million euro ($189 million) loan portfolio from Barclays, it announced.

** Toshiba Corp favors private equity bidders in the sale of a stake in its chip business, as suitors including rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc vie with financial investors like Bain Capital, sources said.

** Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.

** Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's auto parts subsidiary plan to form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric vehicles (EV), joining forces to better compete in the highly specialized "green" car segment.

** Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said it is waiting for prospective foreign carmakers to submit bids for a strategic partnership with its Proton Holdings Bhd unit.

** London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).

** Connect Group Plc, a newspaper distributor and parcel delivery company, said it would sell its education and care business to RM Plc for about 56.5 million pounds ($70.3 million) in cash.

** Germany's SGB-SMIT is in talks to merge with the power transformer unit of French electrical components maker Schneider Electric, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters. (Compiled by Divya Grover, Diptendu Lahiri and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)