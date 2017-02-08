(Adds Moelis, Caixabank, Phosagro, Philips, Tesaro and Carlsberg)

Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Spain's Caixabank SA successfully completed the takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI , paying 645 million euros ($690 million) to raise its stake to 84.5 percent from 45 percent, the two banks said.

** Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro PAO said it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.

** Philips said it will sell 14.8 percent stake in Philips Lighting, eight months after a successful spin-off and stock market listing of the unit, in line with its plan to exit fully in two years.

** U.S. biopharmaceutical company Tesaro Inc is discussing its options with investment banks after receiving acquisition interest from several drugmakers, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Carlsberg will bid for Vietnam's state-controlled brewery Habeco in March or April, the Danish brewer's chief executive said.

** Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta pushed back the expected closure of its agreed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to the second quarter of 2017, but said it was making progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal.

** German lighting group Osram is confident the sale of its traditional Lamps business to a consortium of Chinese buyers will go through as planned this year, Chief Financial Officer Ingo Bank told CNBC television.

** Germany's Fraport will start operating 14 regional airports in Greece next month, an official at Fraport Greece said, as part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.28 billion) deal in 2015.

** British IT security company Sophos has agreed to buy malware protection company Invincea for $100 million to bolster its product line and give it a stronger presence in the U.S. government, healthcare and financial services sector.

** France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi, which missed out to Johnson & Johnson on buying Actelion last month, said it was no rush to do deals as it forecast stable or slightly lower 2017 earnings.

** Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investment, one of the country's largest privately owned investment banks, has been appointed to advise on the privatisation of as many as five soccer clubs in the Saudi Professional League, sources told Reuters.

** Dow Chemical and DuPont have offered to sell assets to ease EU competition concerns that their planned $130 billion merger may lead to farmers facing higher prices and fewer new herbicides and pesticides in the future.

** British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins is examining potential acquisitions, its chief executive said, but he declined to say if it had been approached by U.S. rival CH2M over a $4 billion merger.

** South African bullion producer Gold Fields has a $1 billion loan facility to draw on if it wants to pursue mergers or acquisitions, but no deals are on the immediate horizon, its chief executive said.

** A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a 20 percent stake in Jordan's Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion.

** Rio Tinto, shrugged off concerns that its sale of Guinea's Simandou project to Chinalco had stalled after an investigation into payments to a consultant who helped it win rights to the huge iron ore deposit. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)