(Adds Saudi Aramco; updates Thyssenkrupp, Maple Leaf)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Oil giant Saudi Aramco is believed to be the front-runner to buy Turkish fuel stations business Petrol Ofisi from Austrian oil group OMV, sources familiar with the matter said. Petrol Ofisi generated sales of around 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in 2015.

Also Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.

** SourceHOV LLC, Novitex Holdings Inc and Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 agreed to combine in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, to scale up their businesses in the financial technology and business services industry.

** China's state-run Zhenhua Oil has signed a preliminary deal with Chevron to buy the U.S. oil major's natural gas fields in Bangladesh that are worth about $2 billion, two Beijing-based Chinese oil executives said.

Chevron is also in talks with the Angolan government and state oil firm Sonangol to revise tax terms and future investment will hinge on those talks, a senior company official was quoted as saying.

** South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) said Germany's ATM Holding GmbH has acquired a 25 percent shareholding in the engineering and construction group.

** Thyssenkrupp AG has struck a deal to sell its loss-making Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium SA for 1.26 billion euros ($1.3 billion), ending a foray into the Americas that led to billions of euros in losses.

** Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said.

** German property company Deutsche Wohnen is planning to buy a portfolio of several thousand Berlin apartments for more than 500 million euros ($525 million), three people close to the deal told Reuters.

** Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.

** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.

** Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.

** Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.

Maple Leaf said on Wednesday it would allow its top shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company. The company said Chief Executive Michael McCain and an organization affiliated to him could now bump up their stake to as much as 45 percent in Maple Leaf.

** A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point reported.

** Nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia Plc has agreed to spin off its Irish consumer food and agribusiness divisions into a joint venture it has with Irish dairy co-op Glanbia Co-operative Society Ltd.

** Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.

** A New Zealand court ruled that a 36-hour pause must take place before Sky Network Television can buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit if the competition regulator approves the deal.

** The head of Deutsche Boerse came under renewed pressure to ensure Germany has greater sway over the group after its merger with the London Stock Exchange, ahead of a meeting with regional lawmakers on Wednesday.

Britain's government played down suggestions the London Stock Exchange's headquarters could move to Frankfurt after merging with Deutsche Boerse, but cautioned it was watching the deal closely. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)