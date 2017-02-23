(Updates Siemens, Advent, Adds ArcelorMittal, Engaged Capital,
Symantec, AIK bank, Safran, Glencore, Legend, Bonduelle, Eramet)
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** German engineering group Siemens is set to
gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $4.5 billion
bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics, its biggest deal
in this area in a decade, two people familiar with the matter
said.
** Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a
battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel
with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover
offer, giving management until Monday to respond.
** PSA Group's proposed acquisition of Opel would
swiftly create savings and value from the General Motors
European division's turnaround and complementary brands, the
French carmaker's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares
said.
Also, Britain's business minister Greg Clark will meet the
chief executive of Peugeot on Friday as the French carmaker
explores the takeover of General Motors'> European division,
known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent.
** Japan's SoftBank Group on Thursday denied it was
in talks with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit and Idea
Cellular to pick up a stake in a potential merger
between the two Indian wireless carriers.
** Bharti Airtel, India's top telecoms network
operator, is buying Norwegian Telenor's India unit, in
yet another consolidation move in the country's telecoms sector
driven by upstart rival Jio's disruptive pricing.
** Swedish investment company Kinnevik sold half
of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce company Rocket
Internet late on Wednesday.
** French waste and water group Suez is
considering an acquisition of the water business of U.S.
industrial conglomerate General Electric, a Suez
spokeswoman said, confirming media reports.
** Online gaming company Kindred Group said on
Thursday it was buying gaming firm 32Red for 176 million pounds
($219 million), further strengthening its position in the online
casino market in the United Kingdom.
** The British government said on Thursday it has further
reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to 3.89
percent.
** SK Hynix Inc will consider making a fresh bid
for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip business should
the Japanese conglomerate offer more of it for sale, the chief
executive of the South Korean chipmaker said.
** Sky Network Television could walk away from its
bid to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the
competition regulator on Thursday rejected the proposal citing
monopoly concerns, Chief Executive John Fellet said.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Thursday it
has formed joint ventures with investors to buy over 2.1 million
sq feet (195,000 sq m) of office assets in the Washington DC
metropolitan area, in an investment of more than $1.05 billion.
** Brussels Airport is being prepared for a potential sale
as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main
hub, according to several people close to the matter.
** Barclays has agreed to pay Barclays Africa
nearly $1 billion to fund investments needed for it to
split from its African business, paving the way for the British
bank to cut its stake to below 50 percent.
** German pump maker Busch's holding in bid target Pfeiffer
Vacuum has edged up above 30 percent, two and a half
weeks before its 949-million-euro ($1 billion) offer runs out.
** Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer
International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are
readying a rival 246 million pounds ($305 million) bid for
English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the
plans told Reuters.
** Israel-based Wix.com said on Thursday it acquired
DeviantArt, an online community for artists and designers, for
$36 million in cash and raised its revenue outlook for 2017.
** China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has
extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss
pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said.
** AXA has reached a "critical size" and is ruling
out major acquisitions such as Italy's Generali, the
French insurer's chief executive Thomas Buberl said.
** A report commissioned by Kenya's telecoms regulator
recommends breaking Safaricom up into separate
telecoms and financial services businesses because the firm is
too dominant, Kenya's Business Daily newspaper said.
** The London Metal Exchange has reached a 50:50
revenue-sharing deal with a company founded by a group of banks
to promote trade in its new gold futures contracts, sources
said, aiming to overcome market scepticism surrounding their
launch in June.
** France's number one telecoms group Orange said
it was interested in working with Canal Plus on acquiring sports
rights rather than trying to buy a stake in the pay TV
business.
** Australia's chief competition regulator said it was
concerned South32's proposed $200 million acquisition of Peabody
Energy's Metropolitan colliery in Australia could
curb competition in the supply of coking coal in the domestic
market.
** Canadian meat packing company Maple Leaf Foods
is hunting for acquisitions in the United States, after years
spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines, its
chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
** ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said they would
merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company
with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of
rolled steel per year.
** Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC nominated
five members for election to Rent-A-Center Inc's board,
stepping up its efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell
itself.
** Security software provider Symantec Corp held
talks to acquire FireEye Inc about six months ago, but
is not currently pursuing a deal with the cyber security
company, people familiar with the matter said.
** Serbia's AIK bank is allowed to buy more than
50 percent of Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, the Bank of Slovenia
said on its website.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it would
be "disciplined" in assessing whether to raise its C$3.8 billion
($2.9 billion) offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp and could
buy back shares if the deal collapses.
** France's Safran has rejected criticism by a UK
hedge fund over the strategy, structure and financial terms of a
proposed $9 billion friendly bid for Zodiac Aerospace and says
it stands by its plans to acquire the seats manufacturer.
** Chinese investment firm Legend Holdings and
three groups of private equity funds are putting the finishing
touches to rival bids for Allfunds Bank, a deal worth close to 2
billion euros ($2.11 billion), sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
** Bonduelle said it struck a deal to buy Ready
Pac Foods, a privately held California producer of fresh,
prepared salads and other produce, in a move expected to
significantly expand the French company's U.S. presence.
** France's Eramet announced a preliminary
agreement with Chinese steelmaker Tsingshan Group to revive a
nickel mining project in Indonesia that Eramet had frozen during
a downturn in nickel markets.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)