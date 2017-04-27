April 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.

** German chemicals giant BASF said it would continue to push for acquisitions to shore up its crop protection business, after the antitrust-related sale of assets from the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont left it empty-handed.

** Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato has not been contacted about taking a stake in loss-making airline Alitalia and at the moment has no interest in riding to its rescue, a spokesman for the state-owned company said.

** Lufthansa said it was not interested in buying Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers this week ruled out a rescue plan.

** Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.

** Acquisition talks between Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and Israeli satellite operator Space Communications remain frozen, a senior Spacecom official was quoted as saying.

** Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil bought the remaining 30 percent stake it didn't own in the Extra Itaim property in Sao Paulo for 94 million reais ($30 million).

** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said it had bought an 18.5 percent stake in Swedish cable-tv firm Com Hem as it presented its first-quarter report.

** Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.

** Mexican telecoms company America Movil has submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.

** Clariant AG is still scanning for small- or mid-sized acquisitions but is not dependent on takeovers to meet its mid-term targets for boosting profitability and return on capital, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)