(Adds Adidas, Prysmian, PPG, Petróleo Brasileiro, Sandals Resorts, Naspers; Updates TLG Immobilien and Apple)

May 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Efforts to sell uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which E.ON holds a 16.7 percent stake, have not failed, E.ON's Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said, but warned the process remained challenging due to the asset's complex ownership.

** Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial said that it planned to bid for Danone's entire stake in U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.

** TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.

** German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.

** Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said.

** U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp said it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC for about $2 billion in cash.

** Four banks are putting together a bridge loan of around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) for Atlantia's potential takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis, a deal that would create Europe's biggest toll road operator.

** DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies".

** INC Research Holdings Inc said it would merge with private equity-owned inVentiv Health Inc, a fellow contract research services provider, in a $4.6 billion all-stock deal to help it win contracts with large pharma companies.

** ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said.

** Private equity-backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, which is aiming to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of debt, has agreed to sell its Pataugas shoe brand to Hopps Group, the companies said.

** German energy group E.ON plans to quickly sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant and trading unit it spun off last year in what marked the group's most far-reaching restructuring to date.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group will not submit a bid for German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for HNA.

** Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management expect to cut 800 jobs, nearly 10 percent of the firms' combined workforce, as part of a merger to create Britain's biggest listed investment manager.

** Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said.

** The chairman of German industrial gases group Linde got an effective green light on Wednesday for his long-desired $70 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair despite a protest vote by shareholders dismayed at the way he is pushing it through.

** Paint maker PPG Industries said it could walk away from its pursuit of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, which has rejected three takeover bids from the U.S. firm.

** Norilsk Nickel Africa will press ahead with a lawsuit against Botswana over a failed $271 million deal to sell a 50 percent stake in its Nkomati Nickel Mine even though the government is still trying to raise the funds, its chief executive has told Reuters.

** Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company has put up for sale by the end of next year.

** Sandals Resorts International, a privately held Caribbean resort operator that caters to couples, is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** South Africa's Naspers' PayU unit has invested 110 million euros ($119 million) in a German financial technology company with the aim of bringing credit services to underbanked markets around the world, it said. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)