May 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Anthem Inc said it notified Cigna Corp that the $54 billion merger deal was off after it lost a Delaware business court ruling on Thursday and also said it would not pay Cigna the $1.85 billion merger break-up fee.

** Chipmaker Broadcom secured EU antitrust approval for its $5.5 billion bid for Brocade after pledging to cooperate with competitors and to protect their confidential data.

** PrivateBancorp shareholders voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.

** Vivendi has offered to sell a Telecom Italia unit but may have to make more concessions to EU antitrust regulators to gain control of the company after rivals complained, a person familiar with the matter said.

** With sales in its core business growing after six years of declines and 600 million euros ($655 million) at its disposal, Nomad Foods is finally in a good position to make acquisitions, its chief executive told Reuters.

** U.S. wireless spectrum holder Globalstar Inc is working with financial advisers on a potential sale of the company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Singapore-headquartered Grab is open to further acquisitions after buying an Indonesian online payments startup, one of the co-founders of the Southeast Asia-focused ride hailing service said.

** German internet service provider United Internet plans to buy a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a staggered stock and cash deal which will boost competition at the low end of the crowded German telecoms market.

** Activist investor TCI Fund Management has called on the board of French aerospace firm Safran to cancel a takeover of Zodiac Aerospace immediately and instead focus on fixing design problems with a new engine.

** Sprint and its controlling shareholder SoftBank have started preliminary conversations to merge with T-Mobile US, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British insurer Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd (LV=) said it had received approaches from several possible buyers about a deal involving its general insurance division.

** Japan Post Holdings will buy Nomura Real Estate Holdings to strengthen its presence in real estate development, national broadcaster NHK reported.

** Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia could announce a takeover of Spanish rival Abertis as early as Friday night, two sources close to the matter said.

** Europe's biggest utility Enel is not interested in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO Alberto De Paoli said.

** Buyout group Wendel has put German packaging group Constantia Labels up for sale in a deal that could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), as it seeks cash for investments in a sister company, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is moving ahead with plans for a sale or a stock market listing that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources close to the matter said.

** British fund manager Neil Woodford said he had sold out of pharma company GlaxoSmithKline after a "frustrating" stint as an investor spanning more than 15 years.

** Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it would buy Teck Resources Ltd's two-thirds stake in the Waneta dam in British Columbia as well as any related transmission assets for C$1.2 billion ($875 million) in cash.

** The head of German healthcare group Fresenius SE said he would abstain from the takeover market for now, after striking three deals worth billions of euros in total since taking over less than a year ago.

** Improbable, a British tech simulation company dreamt up at Cambridge University, has raised $502 million in a funding round led by Japan's SoftBank, valuing it at over $1 billion and propelling it into the top ranks of the European industry. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)