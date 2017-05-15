(Updates Vodafone; Adds Yum China, IndoSpace, DSM, UBS Group, ArcelorMittal, Advent International Corp)

May 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Italy's Atlantia bid 16.3 billion euros ($18 billion) for Abertis to create the world's biggest toll road operator, but still needs the full backing of the Spanish firm's top shareholder if it is to succeed.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would buy Patheon NV, a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry.

** Western Digital Corp has sought international arbitration to stop partner Toshiba Corp from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate.

** German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, has warned Bosnia's authorities it is ready to take legal action to protect its ownership rights if a government-owned stake in the Ljubija iron ore mine is sold to a rival bidder, the company said.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd, which helped to support UBS as the financial crisis hit, plans to sell a stake of up to 2.4 percent in the Swiss bank.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's biggest public pension fund, said it would invest $500 million in a joint venture with Indian property developer IndoSpace.

** Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.

** Credit ratings agency Moody's Corp said it would buy Dutch financial information provider Bureau van Dijk for about $3.3 billion, to extend its risk data and analytical businesses.

** Unilever Plc plans to buy a range of personal and home care brands from Latin American company Quala.

** UK-based telecoms group Vodafone moved to consolidate two of its African interests with the transfer of a 35 percent stake in Kenya's Safaricom to majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom.

** SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said.

** Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp, to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.

** As U.S. paintmaker PPG Industries considers whether to keep pursuing Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after being rebuffed three times, the fate of the Dulux owner is moving into uncharted territory.