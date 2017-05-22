May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:
** U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's
Clariant AG are combining to create a chemical
manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, they
said, after years of tentative mutual approaches.
** Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dutch
paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion)
takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their
fight to an Amsterdam court.
** National oil giant Saudi Aramco expects to sign $50
billion of deals with U.S. companies on Saturday, part of a
drive to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil exports,
Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said.
** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will
continue looking for acquisition opportunities, a company
executive said, as the firm seeks to build software and services
to further differentiate its products.
** AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its
ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati
for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the
British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.
** China's state-owned Sinochem is no longer pursuing an
investment in Noble Group Ltd due to concerns over the
finances and business outlook of the loss-making commodity
trader, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to purchase a
stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group
Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
** Nordic telecoms firm Telia said it was buying
Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company
Ratos in a 165 million euro ($185 million) deal.
** Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed several
defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the
sale of military and passenger aircraft during a visit by U.S.
President Donald Trump to the kingdom.
** French planemaker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to
start talks with India by the end of the year for additional
sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full negotiations in
2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.
** Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Sunday
it would sell 80 percent of its environmental equipment unit to
a group of four companies for 11.6 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).
** German luxury carmaker Audi, a unit of
Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an
agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do
business in the world's largest car market.
** The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley
by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool
has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory
filing late Friday.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)