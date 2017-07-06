(Adds CeramTec, Air India, Centerbridge, Symantec, Qatar Airways, Liberty Interactive, Krka, Raiffeisen)

July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.

** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. said it would buy enterprise software companies Syncsort Inc and Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $1.26 billion.

** Jana Partners LLC stepped up its criticism on Wednesday of U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp's deal to buy Rice Energy Inc, arguing that EQT could save as much as $4.5 billion if it separated its pipeline assets instead.

** Dallas-based Highland Capital Management LP is set to buy and expand an Argentina-focused hedge fund previously managed by Argentine fund firm MBA Asset Management, according to a person familiar with the situation.

** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is likely to put the sale of its Polish business on hold after failing to find enough investors for a planned IPO, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Qatar Airways is to press on with plans to build a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines in the near future, despite the "categorical" opposition of the U.S. company's management, Qatar Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said.

** Bankers are working on debt financings of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion) to back a potential sale of CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the German ceramics company, banking sources said.

** India's leading airline IndiGo stressed that it was keen to buy only state-owned carrier Air India's international operations and its low-cost arm Air India Express, if India does proceed with plans to carve up and sell the carrier.

** Symantec Corp is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity startup Fireglass, the company said, in a small deal designed to boost its products that protect corporate email and web browsing from threats.

** Biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp will buy a stake in BeiGene Ltd and help develop and commercialize BeiGene's investigational treatment for tumor cancers, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has put off a potential $3 billion sale of its insurance unit as talks with suitor FWD Group of Hong Kong failed on valuation disagreements, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Portugal's largest company EDP-Energias de Portugal expects its tender offer to buy out minority shareholders in its renewable energy unit EDPR to succeed at the price of 6.75 euros a share and has no plans to increase the bid, its CEO said.

** Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka said it was in talks to buy a small Chinese pharmaceutical company as it announced a 31 percent rise in first-half profit.

** Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said it had agreed to be taken over by AXIS Capital, a Bermuda-based speciality lines insurer and reinsurer, for 467.6 million pounds ($605.07 million) in cash.

** Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million euros ($68 million).

** Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO plans to sell a stake in KB Financial Group in a block deal worth up to 444 billion won ($383.9 million), IFR reported, citing a term sheet. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)