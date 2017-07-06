(Adds CeramTec, Air India, Centerbridge, Symantec, Qatar
Airways, Liberty Interactive, Krka, Raiffeisen)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy
62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a
deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.
** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. said it
would buy enterprise software companies Syncsort Inc and Vision
Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $1.26
billion.
** Jana Partners LLC stepped up its criticism on Wednesday
of U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp's deal to buy Rice
Energy Inc, arguing that EQT could save as much as $4.5
billion if it separated its pipeline assets instead.
** Dallas-based Highland Capital Management LP is set to buy
and expand an Argentina-focused hedge fund previously managed by
Argentine fund firm MBA Asset Management, according to a person
familiar with the situation.
** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is likely
to put the sale of its Polish business on hold after failing to
find enough investors for a planned IPO, sources familiar with
the situation said.
** Qatar Airways is to press on with plans to build a stake
of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines in the near
future, despite the "categorical" opposition of the U.S.
company's management, Qatar Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said.
** Bankers are working on debt financings of around 1.5
billion euros ($1.71 billion) to back a potential sale of
CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the
German ceramics company, banking sources said.
** India's leading airline IndiGo stressed that it was keen
to buy only state-owned carrier Air India's international
operations and its low-cost arm Air India Express, if India does
proceed with plans to carve up and sell the carrier.
** Symantec Corp is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity
startup Fireglass, the company said, in a small deal designed to
boost its products that protect corporate email and web browsing
from threats.
** Biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp will buy
a stake in BeiGene Ltd and help develop and
commercialize BeiGene's investigational treatment for tumor
cancers, the companies said on Wednesday.
** Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has put
off a potential $3 billion sale of its insurance unit as talks
with suitor FWD Group of Hong Kong failed on valuation
disagreements, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Portugal's largest company EDP-Energias de Portugal
expects its tender offer to buy out minority shareholders in its
renewable energy unit EDPR to succeed at the price of 6.75 euros
a share and has no plans to increase the bid, its CEO said.
** Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka said it
was in talks to buy a small Chinese pharmaceutical company as it
announced a 31 percent rise in first-half profit.
** Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said it
had agreed to be taken over by AXIS Capital, a
Bermuda-based speciality lines insurer and reinsurer, for 467.6
million pounds ($605.07 million) in cash.
** Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday
after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker
Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million
euros ($68 million).
** Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S.
diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1
billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the
Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading
position in precision medicine.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO plans to sell a
stake in KB Financial Group in a block deal worth up
to 444 billion won ($383.9 million), IFR reported, citing a term
sheet.
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
