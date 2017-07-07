July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Friday:
** Campbell Soup Co said it would buy organic broth
and soup maker Pacific Foods for $700 million in cash, to cater
to changing consumer tastes toward fresher and healthier foods.
** Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd
said it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer
Apache Corp for $459.5 million.
** China Vanke Co Ltd said it had
entered into an asset transfer agreement to buy the equity
interests and creditors' rights of companies with assets,
including land, for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).
** Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it would acquire Oncor
Electric Delivery Company LLC in a deal that puts Oncor's equity
value at about $11.25 billion.
** Sweden's AB Volvo said it had sold its 25
percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG
as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core
business.
** French construction equipment maker Altrad Investment
Authority said on Friday it agreed to buy UK oil services
company Cape Plc for about 332.2 million pounds ($430.3
million) in cash.
** British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said
it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving
the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S.
Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.
** Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake
in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the
matter said, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the
German generic drugs maker.
** An unnamed institutional investor launched a selldown
worth about $260 million in China Vanke Co Ltd
, China's second-largest property developer, IFR
reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.-IFR
** Commodity trader Cargill Inc completed the sale
of its petroleum business to Australian investment bank
Macquarie Group Ltd on June 30, a company spokeswoman
told Reuters.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)