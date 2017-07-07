July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Friday:

** Campbell Soup Co said it would buy organic broth and soup maker Pacific Foods for $700 million in cash, to cater to changing consumer tastes toward fresher and healthier foods.

** Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd said it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp for $459.5 million.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said it had entered into an asset transfer agreement to buy the equity interests and creditors' rights of companies with assets, including land, for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).

** Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it would acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC in a deal that puts Oncor's equity value at about $11.25 billion.

** Sweden's AB Volvo said it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.

** French construction equipment maker Altrad Investment Authority said on Friday it agreed to buy UK oil services company Cape Plc for about 332.2 million pounds ($430.3 million) in cash.

** British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

** Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the matter said, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the German generic drugs maker.

** An unnamed institutional investor launched a selldown worth about $260 million in China Vanke Co Ltd , China's second-largest property developer, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.-IFR

** Commodity trader Cargill Inc completed the sale of its petroleum business to Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on June 30, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)