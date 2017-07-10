July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) plans to merge two commercial banks it owns, Globex Bank and Sviaz Bank, and sell the combined lender, VEB Chairman Sergey Gorkov said.

** Stada said buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven would sweeten their takeover offer for the German generic drugmaker by 25 cents per share to 66.25 euros after their previous 5.3 billion-euro ($6 billion) bid fell through.

** Norwegian metals firm Norsk Hydro will take full ownership of aluminum products maker Sapa by buying a 50 percent stake from conglomerate Orkla, the companies said.

** French state-controlled power group EDF said it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

** Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , will sell its Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down debt.

** Dalian Wanda Group said it would sell Chinese tourism projects and hotels to Sunac China for $9.3 billion, marking a step back for the property giant from its theme park ambitions.

** COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd, saw its stock climb after bidding $6.3 billion for a Hong Kong peer, a deal that would see it become the world's third-biggest container shipper and underline China's supply-chain ambitions.

** The Australian antitrust regulator said it has asked a court to review the approval granted for top horse race betting company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd to buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.7 billion).

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire ClubCorp Holdings Inc , one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, for $1.1 billion.

** MetLife Inc has agreed to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle Partners from Fortress Investment Group LLC for $250 million, a statement from the insurer said on Friday.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has proposed buying out Renova Energia SA's controlling bloc as part of a sweetened bid to take over the debt-laden Brazilian renewable energy firm, said two people with knowledge of the deal. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)