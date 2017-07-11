(Updates Toshiba and adds EQT, Halcon Resources, Tata Steel)

July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

** Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) submitted two options for further stake sales in the country's biggest listed firm Vinamilk, the government said.

** Swiss bank Julius Baer has taken a minority stake in financial technology company Nectar Financial AG that will help it invest further in its growth strategy, Nectar said.

** Toshiba Corp is in talks with Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn, as well as with an already preferred bidder, as it seeks to revive a stalled $18 billion sale of its chip business, banking sources said.

** Bertelsmann has no plans to buy the remaining 25 percent of Penguin Random House from Pearson, its chief executive said after the German media group announced it was raising its stake in the publisher to 75 percent.

** Australian internet provider Vocus Group Ltd VOC.AX said on Tuesday a second private equity firm has made a A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) takeover approach, sending its shares higher on hopes for a bidding war.

** French drugmaker and healthcare group Sanofi is to buy privately-held U.S vaccines biotech company Protein Sciences for an initial amount of $650 million, as Sanofi steps up its acquisition programme after recently missing two large deals.

** Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan said it was acquiring Vika B.V., headquartered in the Netherlands, to strengthen its portfolio of natural dairy solutions with products that include cheese ingredients.

** Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of the bankrupt parent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co, unveiled a plan on Monday to best Berkshire Hathaway Inc's deal for the Texas utility with a bid worth $18.5 billion, including debt.

** Private equity firm EQT is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. drug development consultancy Certara for around $850 million, including debt, from Arsenal Capital Partners, another buyout firm, people familiar with the matter said.

** Oil producer Halcon Resources Corp said it would sell assets it operates in the Williston Basin to Bruin E&P Partners for $1.4 billion in cash, as it looks to focus on the more lucrative Delaware Basin.

** India's Tata Steel said it had agreed to sell its pipe mills in the north of England to UK-based metals and industrial group Liberty House for an undisclosed sum. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)