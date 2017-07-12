FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
Deals of the day-Equiniti Group, Valeo, Dow Chemical, Megafon
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Equiniti Group, Valeo, Dow Chemical, Megafon

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Britain's competition regulator has referred supermarket Tesco's proposed 3.7 billion pounds ($4.75 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker for a detailed investigation, granting a request from the companies to "fast track" the process.

** Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

** Car parts maker Valeo is considering selling a hydraulic actuator business to Italian company Raicam in order to get regulatory clearance for its planned takeover of German clutch manufacturer FTE.

** Russian mobile operator Megafon will buy a 50 percent stake in Euroset, Russia's largest mobile and electronics retail network, from Vimpelcom, a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd.

** Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios SA said on Tuesday the country's antitrust watchdog Cade approved without restrictions the proposed deal with Austria's RHI AG, completing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

** Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to China's CITIC Agri Fund for $1.1 billion. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

