Deals of the day-Equiniti Group, Valeo, Dow Chemical, NRG, Shell

July 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Britain's competition regulator has referred supermarket Tesco's proposed 3.7 billion pounds ($4.75 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker for a detailed investigation, granting a request from the companies to "fast track" the process.

** Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

** Car parts maker Valeo is considering selling a hydraulic actuator business to Italian company Raicam in order to get regulatory clearance for its planned takeover of German clutch manufacturer FTE.

** Russian mobile operator Megafon will buy a 50 percent stake in Euroset, Russia's largest mobile and electronics retail network, from Vimpelcom, a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd.

** Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios SA said on Tuesday the country's antitrust watchdog Cade approved without restrictions the proposed deal with Austria's RHI AG, completing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

** Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to China's CITIC Agri Fund for $1.1 billion.

** British insurer Prudential said it had bought a majority stake in Nigeria's Zenith Life to give it access to the African country's fast-growing insurance market.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would sell its 45 percent stake in the Corrib gas venture to a unit of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for up to $1.23 billion, marking the oil company's exit from the upstream business in Ireland.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is near a deal to sell its Malaysian banking stake to a pension fund and exit the Southeast Asian nation, sources familiar with the matter said, in a transaction that could be worth around $900 million.

** NRG Energy Inc said it was targeting asset sales of up to $4 billion as part of an agreement with activist investors Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners to cut costs and reduce debt.

** Building maintenance and janitorial services provider ABM Industries Inc said it would buy privately held rival GCA Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash and stock to enhance its presence in the education and commercial markets.

** German state-backed lender NordLB is preparing a sale of its property lender Deutsche Hypothekenbank as it seeks to repair its balance sheet following heavy writedowns related to its exposure to bad shipping loans, people close to the matter said.

** Slovenia hopes to get European Commission approval to postpone the sale of its largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), until the end of 2020, sources close to the matter said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)