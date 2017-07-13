July 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Some creditor banks of Dubai-based Oger Telecom are in talks to sell its 55 percent stake in Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp has agreed to sell Esmalglass, a supplier of intermediate products for the ceramic industry, to U.S. buyout firm Lone Star Fund X for an enterprise value of 605 million euros ($693 million).

** Britain's Sports Direct, the retailer controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has bought a 25.8 percent stake in Game Digital, the computer gaming group said.

** Qatar Airways chief executive said on Thursday the airline still planned to buy a stake in American Airlines despite the U.S. carrier ending a code-share agreement between the two companies.

** A group of investors led by a former Chicago alderman on Wednesday purchased the Sun-Times, out-bidding the owners of the Chicago Tribune for its main rival and ending a federal antitrust investigation into the sale.

** Global Logistic Properties has picked a Chinese private equity consortium over a Warburg Pincus-led group for final talks to acquire Asia's biggest warehouse operator, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is near a deal to sell its Malaysian banking stake to a pension fund and exit the Southeast Asian nation, sources familiar with the matter said, in a transaction that could be worth around $900 million.