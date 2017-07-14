FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** China Vanke, said it will take part in the $11.6 billion acquisition of Asia's biggest warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) by a Chinese private equity consortium.

** Global Logistic Properties (GLP) agreed to be acquired by a Chinese private equity consortium backed by senior GLP executives for about S$16 billion ($11.6 billion), choosing it over a rival bid in Asia's largest private equity buyout.

** Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

** Malaysian tourism and gambling conglomerate Genting Group said it had sold its 5.6 percent stake in Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd for A$235.2 million ($182 million).

** Japanese recruitment company Persol Holdings Co Ltd has made a A$778 million ($600 million) takeover bid for Australian recruiter Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd , the target company said.

** Sears Canada Inc was granted court approval on Thursday to proceed with a sale process that would allow the retailer to consider a range of potential deals, according to court documents.

** Seven consumer advocacy groups wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask him to consider blocking AT&T's plan to buy Time Warner on the grounds that it will lead to higher prices and slow innovation in showing video online.

** Daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings scrapped a plan to merge following a legal challenge by U.S. antitrust enforcers.

** Jana Partners was granted regulatory clearance on Thursday for its purchase of shares in medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, in a sign that the hedge fund is set to build its stake and press for changes at the company. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

