(Adds American Development Partners)

July 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:

** China Vanke said it will take part in the $11.6 billion acquisition of Asia's biggest warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) by a Chinese private equity consortium.

** Global Logistic Properties (GLP) agreed to be acquired by a Chinese private equity consortium backed by senior GLP executives for about S$16 billion ($11.6 billion), choosing it over a rival bid in Asia's largest private equity buyout.

** Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

** Malaysian tourism and gambling conglomerate Genting Group said it had sold its 5.6 percent stake in Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd for A$235.2 million ($182 million).

** Japanese recruitment company Persol Holdings Co Ltd has made a A$778 million ($600 million) takeover bid for Australian recruiter Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd , the target company said.

** Sears Canada Inc was granted court approval on Thursday to proceed with a sale process that would allow the retailer to consider a range of potential deals, according to court documents.

** Seven consumer advocacy groups wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask him to consider blocking AT&T's plan to buy Time Warner on the grounds that it will lead to higher prices and slow innovation in showing video online.

** Daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings scrapped a plan to merge following a legal challenge by U.S. antitrust enforcers.

** Jana Partners was granted regulatory clearance on Thursday for its purchase of shares in medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, in a sign that the hedge fund is set to build its stake and press for changes at the company.

** American Development Partners, a private equity and real estate firm, has agreed to invest $1 billion alongside American Family Care, the largest operator of urgent care centers in the United States, to expand its franchises, the company said on Thursday. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and John Benny in Bengaluru)