July 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:

** AT&T Inc said on Friday that its executives will head its media and wireless businesses following the close of its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

** Toshiba Corp has agreed to give Western Digital Corp two weeks' notice before closing any sale of a memory chip unit that would involve transferring joint venture shares that Western Digital claims give it a say in the $18 billion sale of the unit.

** U.S. cable operator Charter Communications Inc said on Sunday it was not interested in acquiring U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, leaving the latter's majority owner, SoftBank Group Corp, pondering how to orchestrate a merger.

** Top shareholder Vivendi has no plans to merge Telecom Italia with Orange nor to make it French, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine told newspaper La Stampa in an interview published on Saturday.

** Volkswagen's planned sale of motorcycle brand Ducati and transmissions maker Renk has currently no majority backing on the carmaker's supervisory board, with opponents to asset sales feeling invigorated by the group's strong results.

** India's Max Financial Services called off its proposed merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd, citing delays in the process.

** South Africa's Bidvest will acquire management services group Noonan for approximately 2.7 billion rand ($208 million) as the trading, services and distribution company looks to grow internationally.

** Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas said it has acquired a 24.9 percent stake in Vietnamese gas firm PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Joint Stock Co , a unit of PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp.

** U.S. asset manager Blackstone has entered into exclusive talks with Banco Popular over the sale of a majority stake in the rescued Spanish lender's property portfolio, Popular said in a statement.

** China has asked Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained last month, to sell its assets outside the country, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal said it was ending all talks regarding a sale to bigger rival Flipkart and would remain independent, bringing down the curtain on months of negotiations around the deal valued at up to $950 million. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)