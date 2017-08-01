Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Discovery Communications Inc is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive Inc for $11.9 billion in a deal expected to boost the company's negotiating leverage as it seeks new audiences.

** Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Monday that it would sell a 32.44 percent stake in the firm constructing the Rover pipeline project to Blackstone Group LP for about $1.57 billion.

** Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV is close to acquiring Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

** India has privately raised objections to Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group's proposed $1.3 billion takeover of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Charter Communications Inc's shares surged to a record high on Monday after a source said Japan's SoftBank Group Corp was considering an acquisition offer, even as Charter shot down the possibility of it being the acquirer in any merger with SoftBank's U.S. wireless carrier, Sprint Corp .

** BHP Billiton denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its partner Vale.

** Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained in June, denied a report that it had been told by regulators in China to sell its overseas assets.

** British payments firms Worldpay said its U.S. suitor Vantiv has been granted a week-long extension to Aug. 8 to make a firm takeover bid or walk away for six months.

** PSA Group put new managers in place at Opel and Vauxhall, completing a 2.2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) takeover which helps the French company to become Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales.

** Hurdles ranging from existing commercial tie-ups to politics make drugmaker AstraZeneca a problematic takeover target in the wake of last week's big lung cancer setback that hammered the stock and rekindled takeover talk. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)